On Saturday November 20, a new festive event is making its way to Wick Hall to celebrate Christmas and everyone coming back together.

There will be Christmas activities for children in the hall and Christmas walkabout acts around Wick Parade, with free latern-making from 5pm to 6pm in Wick Hall for children to create their own piece to put under the Christmas tree.

The Christmas tree lights will be switched on at 6pm by mayor Michelle Molloy.

Littlehampton, West Sussex, UK. November 22 2019. Littlehampton Town council Christmas lights switch on. Photo by Scott Ramsey

In the hall, there will be free face-painting, festive treats, and a bouncy castle.

Everyone can look forward to a special visit from Father Christmas, who will be stopping off at Going Spare and gifting each child with a free present.

And Father Christmas will not be the only special guest – Elsa and Olaf will also be visiting from Arrendelle to enjoy the festivities with local children.

And for the adults, there will be a free prize draw to win a hamper from Morrisons, and other goodies donated by local businesses. Event-goers will receive a ticket and the mayor will draw the winner on the evening.

James Walsh, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s policy and finance committee, said: “I am delighted that the town council has been able to work together with Wick action group and Arun District Council to put together a free event for the whole community using the Government’s funding to support the safe return to shopping areas.

“The programme looks fantastic so make sure you save the date in your diary.”

Member of the Wick action group and ward town councillor Mike Northeast said: “Our group was keen to put on a festive event to help make this time of year special for children and their families.

“It has been a tough couple of years for many people and this event is an opportunity to celebrate Wick’s community and support our local businesses.