New day nursery and preschool opens in Horsham

Horsham Day Nursery and Preschool was launched by Bright Horizons on Monday, July 12, at a purpose-built setting in Sargent Way which also offers access to a large external play area for toddlers and preschool children, as well as a separate garden for babies.

The setting is managed by Linda Cutchey who has more than 15 years’ experience of working in childcare.

She said: “We have paid particular attention to the lighting, layout and the choice of furniture and resources.

Horsham Day Nursery and Preschool's deputy manager, Lauren Huck SUS-210720-140426001

“We will provide the children with an environment that is more like home and less like a traditional nursery space. This will help them to feel relaxed from day one and settle into nursery life more easily.

“We know that babies and young children settle more easily when they first arrive in nursery from a home environment if they experience similar, cosy surroundings and are supported by highly skilled, caring adults who help them to form strong attachments and feel secure right from the start.”

Baby Room One, registered for babies aged 0 to one-year-old, has its own dedicated sleep room which is attached to the main room and allows for babies to sleep comfortably in a supervised, calm environment.

The other baby rooms are specifically designed for more mobile babies, who are beginning to walk unaided and need more challenge in their environment.

Nicola Budge, regional director, said: “We are delighted to be opening our new nursery in Horsham and be able to provide exceptional care and education to children and families in the local community.

“The nursery will offer a beautiful setting in which children can flourish and explore whilst building a lifelong love of learning.”