New day care centre for dogs opens in Horsham

Bruce’s doggy day care says it ‘isn’t just about care for your dog while you work, it’s about providing them with stimulating social play.’

The centre is divided into a series of play areas: Wild Wood - taking dogs back to nature to unlock the doggy senses; Zen Garden - with natural aromas that encourage relaxation and offer calming properties for dogs; and Tiny Town - an area for smaller breeds to mix with confidence.

There is also a Puppy Preschool area where younger dogs can play and learn social skills with their peers.

A new dog day care service is opening in Horsham

Each dog also gets an allocated carer to bond with and provide one-on-one time during their days at the centre.

Bruce Casalis, founder of Bruce’s, said: “We are delighted to have brought Bruce’s doggy day care services to the pups of Horsham and can’t wait to establish ourselves as part of the growing canine community.

“This is our first venture into West Sussex and we are excited to be welcoming dogs from across the local area to our new doggy day care centre.

“The Bruce’s ethos is to unleash happiness and enrich the lives of dogs in our care and we can’t wait to share this with the wonderful dogs in Horsham.

“There has been great demand for doggy day care services since lockdown when many families brought home new dogs, and it’s heartening that so many new owners are committed to their pets’ wellbeing.”