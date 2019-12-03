New ‘climate cafe’ to open in Horsham

A new ‘climate cafe’ is to open in Horsham on Saturday.

The cafe - to be launched at the Horsham Quaker Meeting House in Worthing Road - is the brainchild of Sussex Green Living founder Carrie Cort who also founded the Horsham Repair Cafe two years ago.

Carrie Cort

After its launch this Saturday (December 7), Horsham Climate Cafe will take place on the first Saturday of every month from 2-4pm.

Carrie said the new cafe aimed to be “a relaxed and friendly gathering of local people of all ages, where ideas and questions about climate change and solutions can be discussed and action planned.”

She added: “Due to the increasing number of local young people seeking greater action, the Horsham Climate Café will include a friendly and inspiring youth forum where they can come together and share their climate concerns and actions.” The monthly Climate Cafe will run after the morning-held Horsham Repair Café (10am-1pm), which is now spliting across two sites due to increasing demand. It will be held at the nearby Unitarian Church Hall, as well as at the Quaker Meeting House.

Parliamentary candidates Jeremy Quin, Louise Potter and Catherine Ross have all said they will attend the launch of the new climate cafe, along with Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom.

Carrie co-founded the Horsham Repair Café with fellow county council voluntary waste prevention advisor Jill Shuker,

The repair cafe includes repairs of electrical and household items, energy advice and switching to clean renewable energy, a household and personal cleaning product bottle refill, and a plastic free pantry.