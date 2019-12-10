New ‘climate cafe’ opens in Horsham

A new ‘climate cafe’ opened its doors for the first time in Horsham on Saturday.

The cafe is the brainchild of Sussex Green Living founder Carrie Cort who also co-founded the Horsham Repair Cafe two years ago.

Some of those who attended the launch of Horsham's new 'climate cafe' SUS-191012-104140001

Carrie said the aim of the new climate cafe was “to provide a friendly and welcoming environment where people can discuss the problems of the climate crisis and the solutions, agree action and help move the community towards a zero carbon Horsham District.”

The cafe will be open on the first Saturday of every month from 2-4pm at the Quaker Meeting House in Worthing Road, Horsham.

Among those attending the cafe’s launch were county and district councillors, Horsham District Council chairman Kate Rowbottom, plus parliamentary candidates for the Green Party, Liberal Democrats, Peace Party and the Conservative Party.

Carrie presented a ‘mocked up’ newspaper dated December 29 2029 with a headline ‘Horsham District achieve zero emissions by 2030’.

She said: “It is important to sow seeds of change, show people what the district could look like and inspire them to move in that direction and fast.”

The Horsham Climate Cafe will have an area dedicated to young people. Carried added: “Since Greta Thunberg’s school strikes became headline news and the increasing concern about the climate crisis, there has been a demand from many young people living in Horsham district who want a relaxed space where they can come together and share their climate concerns and actions. This space will be for age 11 and upwards and led by young people where they can discuss concerns, hopes and action.”

Energy advice and advice on switching to a renewable clean energy service will be available at the cafe. See www.HorshamClimateCafe.org.uk.