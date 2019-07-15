New bridge completed at South Downs beauty spot

Work has finally been completed on the building of new paths and a new footbridge across a stream at a South Downs beauty spot.

Sandgate Conservation Society has provided a crossing point over a steep banked stream between Sandgate Park woods and parkland north of Sandgate Park quarry in Storrington.

A spokesman for the society said that it made access easier for disabled people. He said: “There is a level footpath running a short distance through the woods from the gate on Badgers Holt to the bridge, and on the other side of the bridge a gently rising footpath to join the path on the quarry side of the park.

“The main motivation for getting the bridge and footpaths in place was to improve accessibility and we are gratified by the comments we have been getting from people about what a positive difference the new bridge and footpaths have made to their ability to enjoy the park.

“It is now easy for people using mobility scooters to cross the stream.”

He said soil moved to create the footpaths which had been piled up along the side of the paths would eventually be hidden as vegetation grows over it.

He also said it was hoped that the new footpaths would stop people walking across bluebell and wild daffodil areas and allow them to regenerate.

“We also plan to clear the stream of the logs and other debris that was used as a makeshift bridge now that it is no longer needed.”

Money for the cost of the works included donations from Horsham District Council, Washington Parish Council and Storrington & Sullington Parish Council.