New affordable homes completed in Horsham

Fourteen new affordable homes have been completed near Horsham’s Holbrook Club.

The homes are part of a development on land off Jackdaw Lane built by CALA Homes in partnership with not-for-profit organisation Stonewater, Homes England and Horsham District Council.

Horsham district councillor Tricia Youtan cuts the ribbon at the official opening of new homes near Horsham's Holbrook Club SUS-190512-150520001

Stonewater - which currently manages 139 homes in the area and a total of 903 across West Sussex - and CALA have also funded the development of a new play area at the Holbrook Club.

The Jackdaw Lane development - known as Arun Fields - comprises one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom houses for rent, as well as two and three-bedroom houses for shared ownership sale.

Stonewater assistant director of development Chris Montague said: “The Horsham district is a very expensive part of the country where house prices are beyond the reach of many, and where demand exceeds supply.

“Stonewater has an excellent working relationship with Horsham District Council, having managed houses in the area for a number of years and we are committed to delivering more beautiful homes like this in the future.”