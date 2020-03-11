New activities manager found for Pulborough outdoor adventure centre

An activities centre near Pulborough has found a new activities manager to organise the facility’s outdoor events and challenges.

Lodge Hill Trust, set in woodland in the South Downs National Park, has appointed Tom Dutson to deliver the centre’s programmes.

Tom graduated from Chichester University with a degree in adventure education and taught adventure education and sport in different organisations for 11 years.

He believes in an adventure environment not only for health-enhancing physical benefits but also for positive social benefits.

The centre hosts activities such as abseiling, karting and mountain biking, as well as nature trails, night hikes and orienteering.

Tom said: “I am joining an excellent team of professionals with a strong ethos in positive life-changing experiences that benefit all who they work with.

“I have seen nothing but opportunity and potential since walking through the doors and I look forward to help bring a bright future to Lodge Hill.”

Lisa May, chief executive of Lodge Hill, said: “Tom is an outstanding candidate who brings with him a wealth of knowledge in activity-led programs across all sectors.

“We look forward to working with him as we develop our activities and facilities to meet the demand we are experiencing for our educational, intervention and team building programmes.”

The Easter holidays will see the centre hosting half term activity clubs.

For £25 a day, children aged eight to 14 can take part in a full day of outdoor activities, with lunch and refreshments included.

The centre also hosts school proms, family weekend aways, birthday parties, weddings, conferences and meetings and team building activities.