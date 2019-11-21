New action planned to protect Horsham’s wildlife

New action is being planned aimed at protecting wildlife in the Horsham area.

Horsham District Council is set to form a partnership with Sussex Wildlife Trust to ensure protection of the district’s ‘natural environment.’

A council sokesman said: “It will work to reverse the decline in species and habitats across the district, as well as contribute to tackling and reducing the impacts of climate change.”

The council is set to approve its partnership with the Wildlife Trust at a cabinet meeting next Thursday.

It says that, if adopted, the partnership will create networks of land that are protected and enhanced for wildlife, allowing habitats to expanf and species’ populations to increase.

It will also increase awareness of actions that communities can take to improve their local natural environment, says the council.

In June Horsham Council committed to reducing its carbon footprint and working towards the national target of becoming carbon neutral.

Cabinet member for leisure and culture Jonathan Chowen said: “This challenging ambition presents a great opportunity for us to enhance our natural heritage and wildlife by embracing this ground breaking partnership with such a well-respected organisation as the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

“As a council we already have a strong track record of dealing with environmental matters, particularly in areas of biodiversity, and we have already built strong working relationships with many volunteers and partners to help us achieve this.

“But we cannot rest on our laurels and we need to do more to protect our natural habitats and create the right ecological environments to tackle the considerable climate change demands we face.

“I see this proposed partnership with Sussex Wildlife Trust as a major step forward and commitment to reversing the decline of wildlife that has taken place over the last few decades.

“The partnership will need the support of residents, businesses and landowners to achieve its ambitious aims.”