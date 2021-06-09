New Abbot has been elected by the monks of Worth Abbey

English Benedictines choose their superior every eight years, after a process of prayerful discernment and discussion.

“The task of a Benedictine Abbot is to articulate the rhythm of the monastery and bring the many different gifts of the brethren together,” Abbot Mark said. “It is a challenge to be asked to undertake this responsibility, and a genuine honour.”

Abbott Mark Barrett (right) with Abbot Geoffrey Scott, Abbot of Douai and First Assistant to the Abbot President of the English Benedictine Congregation.

Abbot Mark was born in West Yorkshire in 1957. He is a graduate of Cambridge and London Universities. He has been a teacher of Christian Spirituality at both secondary and tertiary levels, and is the author of several books, including The Wind, the Fountain, and the Fire, the Bloomsbury Lent book of 2020.