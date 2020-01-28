Nearly 2,000 drivers caught speeding through Horsham village

Nearly 2,000 drivers have been caught speeding through a village near Horsham after residents set up a ‘Speedwatch’ campaign.

Villagers in Colgate launched the campaign nearly two years ago following concerns over people breaching the area’s 30mph limit.

30mph limit SUS-200128-110013001

Co-ordinator Steve Garley said: “We have a team of 12 and turn out in all four seasons. To date the group has done almost 120 sessions and has caught 1,800 motorists doing more than 36mph in a 30mph zone.

“The highest speed recorded was 62mph.

“Last week speeding motorists got an extra surprise. On two days, regular policemen set up a speed camera at the junction of Blackhouse Road and Forest Road and not only caught speeding motorists but stopped them and gave them speeding tickets on the spot.

“It was great to see the local police force supporting our efforts in Colgate. I would encourage all motorists to observe the speed limit in the village.

“We have school children and senior citizens crossing this road and we want it to be safe.”