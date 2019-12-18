Nativity pictures from schools in the Horsham district - part 2
Young stars from schools across the Horsham district have been getting into costume and performing their hearts out over the past couple of weeks, retelling the Nativity story as well as a host of other festive-themed plays in schools and community halls.
Don't miss our picture special in the December 26 edition of County Times, featuring FIVE pages of fabulously festive photos.
Plaistow Pre-School - Plaistow Village Hall was once again a hive of activity and excitement on as the children, aged between two and four-years-old, proudly took to the stage dressed as shepherds, angels, kings and soldiers and awaited Mary's arrival on the back of Chester the donkey. The audience all enjoyed festive refreshments whilst vying for prizes in a generously donated raffle, all raising much appreciated funds for the charity-run village pre-school. SUS-191216-151614001
North Heath Community Primary School - "It has been a really exciting Christmas for the children at North Heath Community Primary School, with all of the children performing to their grandparents as well as their parents and carers. Reception children performed a nativity, the infants put on a Christmas play, the lower juniors presented a pantomime and the upper juniors hit the heights with an excellent Carol Concert to the community at St Mark's Church." SUS-191218-112123001
