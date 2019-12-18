Nativity pictures from schools in the Horsham district - part 2

Plaistow Pre-School - Plaistow Village Hall was once again a hive of activity and excitement on as the children, aged between two and four-years-old, proudly took to the stage dressed as shepherds, angels, kings and soldiers and awaited Mary's arrival on the back of Chester the donkey. The audience all enjoyed festive refreshments whilst vying for prizes in a generously donated raffle, all raising much appreciated funds for the charity-run village pre-school. SUS-191216-151614001

