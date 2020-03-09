National recruitment campaign for teaching visits Crawley next week

The national Train to Teach recruitment campaign is coming to Crawley on Tuesday (March 17.)

Anyone interested in finding out more about the benefits and rewards of teaching can visit the event at the Arora International Hotel in Southgate Avenue.

In the last academic year almost 9,000 people attended the Train to Teach events, which are organised across different towns and cities by the national Get Into Teaching campaign from the Department for Education.

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a national leader of education, said: “It’s a wonderful feeling knowing every lesson shapes a life.

“As well as the immense satisfaction of witnessing students learn and knowing you are influencing the next generation, teaching enables you to tap into your talents and passion for your subject. It also offers some very competitive financial rewards and long-term prospects.

“Anyone who feels they have the passion and potential to teach should come along to this event in Crawley.”

At the event, experienced teacher training advisors will be on hand to guide aspiring teachers through the training options and next steps. Representatives from schools and universities that provide teacher training will also be there with insights into how to make a strong application.

Information will be available about the latest financial support people could receive to train and the opportunities for career progression. You could receive a £26,000 tax-free bursary to train as a teacher and newly-qualified teachers start on a minimum starting salary of £24,000 to £30,000, depending on location.

The free Train to Teach event is being held from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Registration in advance is advisable but visitors can turn up and register on the day.

Applications for teacher training, starting in September are now open. To find our more and see the range of events being held this term, visit: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk, or call the Get Into Teaching Line on 0800 389 2500.