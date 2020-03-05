National clothing chain to open new store near Horsham

A national clothing chain is set to open a new store in a village near Horsham.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill is to open a branch, creating eight new jobs, in Cranleigh next week.

A new store is opening within the centre SUS-200503-152743001

And the new store - located inside Notcutts Cranleigh Garden Centre in Guildford Road - will be offering giveaways to customers when it opens its doors on Thursday March 12.

The first 20 customers who make a purchase will receive a special goodybag. And the first 20 visitors to find envelopes hidden around the store will be rewarded with a voucher.

Store area manager David Russell said: “It’s going to be a great addition to Notcutts Cranleigh Garden Centre and to the local retail mix.

“The team have some fun activities planned to mark the opening, with lots of opportunities to win vouchers to spend on our new season collections.”

As well as men’s and women’s clothing, the store will also feature a range of gifts and accessories.