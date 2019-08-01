Myths and legends explored by Sussex U3A Network for major exhibition

Members of the Sussex U3A Network put on a magical exhibition following a year spent exploring the county’s rich tapestry of legends.

The aim of the Spirit Myths and Legends project was to encourage more interaction between the 39 U3As in the network, culminating in a large, celebratory event at Brighton University.

The knucker dragon created by the knitting and crochet group at Lancing and Sompting U3A

The 40 displays from 14 U3As were varied and detailed, including knucker dragons, green men, magical herbs, photography, art and needlecraft, and various groups performed a mixture of musical and imaginative presentations.

Groups from Worthing U3A, Lancing and Sompting U3A, and Shoreham and Southwick U3A were among those represented.

Vanessa Haddrell, publicity co-ordinator for Lancing and Sompting U3A, said: “Our U3A had eight groups represented with some great displays. The local history group with its myths and legends theme was lovely, the patchwork and quilting group made a very pretty panel with fairies as their theme, the knucker dragon by the knitting and crochet group was much admired and the wine appreciation group’s stand was very popular with its tasters of red and white.”

The Shoreham and Southwick U3A display on the green man was fantastic, with a marvellous hat and coat, along with a lot of information.

East Grinstead’s quilt included St Anne’s Well, smugglers and Winnie the Pooh, while Brighton and Hove’s craft group showed an interesting collage of myths and legends.

Performers included ukelele groups from Worthing and Uckfield; singers from Crowborough, Brighton and Hove, and Worthing; handbell ringers from East Grinstead and mummers from Brunswick U3A.

Vanessa added: “All in all, there was an interesting mix of items, which showed lots of thought and imagination had gone into their production and hopefully next time there will be even more.

“It was interesting to meet and chat to members from other U3As and hear their ideas for groups.”