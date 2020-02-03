Mystery of raw meat left scattered around village near Horsham

Concerns are being raised about raw meat left lying around public areas in a village near Horsham.

Horsham District Council says the meat has been discovered ‘around various public locations in the Broadbridge Heath area.’

Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817981 SUS-180108-084523001

And, in a message on social media, the council is appealing for information from anyone who knows anything about it.

The council said on its Facebook page: “Our main concern is the public health of our residents and the risk to domestic animals.

“We are uncertain why the meat is being left in and around the village but doing so is a waste offence and it must stop.

“If you have information about who might be responsible please contact our Community Safety Team on 01403 215100 or communitysafety@horsham.gov.uk.”

The council says that ‘relevant authorities’ are involved.