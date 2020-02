A Bognor Regis mum and daughter have lost more than 10st in a year after joining their local Slimming World group.

Alice said: “Slimming World and exercise has changed my life so much for the better. Not only for my health but it has also given me my confidence back. If you need to lose seven stone or one stone, you can do it! Do it for yourself, keep thinking of your end goal and how far you have come and you will keep yourself motivated.”

Mary Todd and Alice Barnard have lost more than 10st between them in just over a year

Bognor Regis mum-of-three Alice Barnard, 25, has lost 7st 3.5lbs since joining the Yapton Slimming World group last January