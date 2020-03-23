MP given ringside view of how Crawley boxing club supports community

Crawley MP Henry Smith paid was given a ringside seat to see how a boxing club is supporting the community.

MR Smith praised Crawley Amateur Boxing Club for the work it does supporting people of all ages from the area to improve their health and wellbeing through boxing training and activities.

During a visit to the National Lottery-funded club, the MP met the staff, volunteers and members who help to keep the club running, including some of the young boxers who train regularly at the club.

Mr Smith learned about the £7,800 National Lottery grant that has allowed the club to make refurbishments and improve the training area, as well as purchase new training equipment. This new equipment means more people can get involved in the club and learn the ancient art of boxing.

Over the last five years, Mr Smith’s constituency of Crawley has received more than £1.5m of National Lottery funding.

The club was founded in 1960 and is based in Jubilee Walk, Three Bridges. It is currently closed while following coronavirus outbreak guidelines. But when open, it offers a variety of classes and sessions for people of different age groups and experiences every weekday evening, as well as tuition, fitness, and fun and games for eight-11 year olds on weekends.

Mr Smith said: “It’s heartening to hear about how National Lottery funding is supporting projects in Crawley, including Crawley Amateur Boxing Club. The club is a great example of a community group supporting people to improve their physical health and wellbeing and make new connections in the area.”

Paddy Harmey, coach at the club, said: “We welcome Henry Smith’s interest in our club and are extremely grateful to the National Lottery for its generous grant which enabled us to repair our floor and helped restore essential equipment.”

“Our club will continue to play a vital part in promoting boxing as a sport that has close links to the wider community in Crawley. We are grateful to Crawley Council for their support and recommendations of individuals who find from boxing a sense of purpose and discipline that helps them overcome social difficulties.

“I am pleased to say that as a club we are working to full capacity, and our biggest problem is in getting coaches with time to spare. “As a club we are happy to take on anyone with an interest in boxing who would like to start coaching.

“We have a full programme of courses approved by England Boxing which could open a new dimension in learning, training and helping young prospects in the sport. A truly win-win situation.”

Jon Eastwood, senior head of regional funding at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across the UK.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, projects like Crawley Amateur Boxing Club can continue to support local people to improve their health and wellbeing and enable communities to thrive.”

For the latest information on the club visit: www.crawleyboxingclub.co.uk