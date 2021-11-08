Mount Noddy celebrates the generosity of supporters as ‘Big Build’ refurbishment nears completion.

The £3.2 million refurbishment will enable the centre to combine the best in animal welfare expertise, with modern, high-quality facilities to help provide outstanding care for vulnerable cats and dogs as they wait to be rehomed. SUS-210811-135355001

The £3,200,000 refurbishment will enable the centre on Blackmill Lane in Chichester to combine the best in animal welfare expertise, with modern, high-quality facilities to help provide outstanding care for vulnerable cats and dogs as they wait to be rehomed.

The Big Build refurbishment will significantly increase the centres capacity and will include over 20 spacious dog kennels and over 40 cat pens with six specialised maternity pens for mothers and kittens.

The state-of-the-art facilities will also include, a hydrotherapy treadmill and dedicated veterinary suites for dogs and cats in need of medical attention, safe and secure exercise areas including a woodland walk for dogs and a new reception and visitor centre.

The centre is now calling on loyal supporters to help raise funds for the final stages of the building work.

Support will help transform the lives of animals at the shelter and help RSPCA Sussex Chichester and District Branch continue their commitment to help vulnerable cats and dogs and place them in loving, forever homes.

Fundraising for the big build development began in 2020 and included the launch of the ‘51 Club’ where supporters are invited to participate in a fundraising activity of their choice incorporating the number 51, this represents the 51 years the centre has been open in Eartham.

The popular initiative has seen fundraisers of all ages take part, embarking on various challenges from bake sales to sponsored cycles and walks.

Animal Centre Manager, Susan Botherway said: “The 51 Club is a great way to bring the community together, celebrate over five decades of animal care and inspire fun and creative ways to raise money for the centre.

“The great thing about the 51 Club is anyone can take part and the list of fundraising ideas and activities is endless, such as baking 51 cakes to raise money or organising a fundraiser with 51 friends.

“We are so grateful to every supporter who has contributed to the Big Build with their fundraising efforts, helping us to reach our goal of providing life-changing animal care to those most in need.”

For inspiration on how you could fundraise and ways to get involved please visit www.rspcasussexchichester.org.uk.