More women join Sussex Police than men

SUS-210714-180838001

As a national campaign to recruit 20,000 more officers has reached its half-way point, Sussex Police has revealed out of its 182 new recruits, 52.7 per cent are women.

This means Sussex Police is one of only eight forces across England and Wales that are ahead of the national trend which has seen 45 per cent of all recruits being female.

The recruitment uplift has also seen more black, Asian and minority ethnic officers employed nationally across police forces than at any other time in the country’s history – now making up 7.9 per cent of all officers. This stands at 10.8 per cent in Sussex.

Jo Shiner, chief constable, said, “I am proud of our achievements so far, which has created a more diverse workforce. We remain committed to working hard to ensure our establishment reflects our communities, and supports our mission to catch criminals, protect communities and deliver an outstanding service.”

Katy Bourne, police and crime commisioner for Sussex, said, “I’m delighted that Sussex Police have recruited 182 new police officers under the government’s Operation Uplift programme. I know that residents want to see a more visible policing presence in their communities and these extra officers, alongside the 50 additional police officers recruited from the precept element on council tax, will help to deliver this.