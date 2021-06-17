More than 200 homes affected by power cut outside Chichester

Residents in Tangmere, Oving and Westhampnett were reportedly affected by the outage this morning.

According to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), it was alerted shortly before 11am to the power cut, which 'initially impacted 240 customers' in the Chichester area.

The cause of the fault was still unknown as of 1.45pm but engineers 'are on site investigating what caused it'.

SSEN said engineers are aiming to have power fully restored by 2pm

"On the rare occasion there is a power cut, our priority is to restore supplies as safely and as quickly as possible," a spokesperson added.

“We would like to apologise to our customers who have been affected by today’s power cut. Our engineers are working hard to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

The Goodwood Estate said it is currently being affected by the 'localised power cut'.

Its social media post added: "Unfortunately, this means The Kennels, the Goodwood Motor Circuit Café and the Goodwood Aerodrome Café are unable to serve food and drink until further notice. However, we are pleased to report that the The Goodwood Hotel and Farmer, Butcher, Chef have not been affected.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will keep you updated as to when service can be resumed."