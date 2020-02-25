Moonlight Walk 2020: Paice family to lead runners out for St Wilfrid’s fundraiser

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is urging people to sign up for this year’s Moonlight Walk on May 2.

Her daughter Sammie said: “Like most families facing terminal illness we were a little apprehensive about coming to a hospice as we thought it was somewhere you only came to die.

Sally and John Paice with their family at their vows renewal ceremony in 2018 in the garden of St Wilfrid's Hospice's former site in Grosvenor Road

“We couldn’t have been more wrong. Within three days we witnessed a huge change in Sally.

“With her pain and mobility being properly managed she had a quality of life we hadn’t experienced in months.

“All the nurses really took the time to get to know us.”

On February 26, 2018, Sally and her husband John had a vows renewal ceremony in the garden of hospice’s former site in Grosvenor Road, alongside their family who happily snapped pictures and listened to music for hours on end.

Sally Paice with Suki

John said: “She had a fantastic capacity for learning and teaching music.

“On one date we were going to visit a pub in Barnham when I mentioned my favourite song was Till There Was You by The Beatles.

“Within two hours she had learned an arrangement and sang it at the pub that night note perfect!”

In 2019, with St Wilfrid’s help, the family were able to arrange one last gig for Sally, with more than 30 of her previous students coming together in the hospice’s Living Well Centre to serenade their teacher and friend.

Sally's Strummers at the 2019 gig at St Wilfrid's Hospice's Living Well Centre

John and Sammie said: “The whole family really believe she held on for that last gig in the Living Well Centre as it was the day after that she passed away.

“We’re proud to think Sally will be shining down on us as we sing and walk in her memory, raising funds for St Wilfrid’s who gave us such special memories with their amazing care.”

To register for the Moonlight Walk visit the St Wilfrid’s website or call 01243 755827.