Missing man last seen in Hove may have travelled to Worthing
Sussex Police said there is growing concern for the welfare of a missing man, who may have travelled to Worthing.
Billy Eyre, 29, was last seen in Hove around 1.15pm on Thursday, December 30, according to Sussex Police.
Police said there is growing concern for the welfare of Billy, who is known to have links to the Brighton area 'but may also have travelled to Worthing'.
A police spokesperson said: "Billy is 6ft tall and of stocky build. It is not known what clothing he is wearing.
"Anyone who sees him or who knows where he is, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 636 of 30/12."
