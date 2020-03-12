‘Missing link’ of Horsham bridleway set to open

The opening of a ‘Missing Link’ bridleway near Horsham is to be celebrated.

Organised by Paul Hamlin, the event will mark the reopening of a section of the Downs Link path at Christ’s Hospital which has been shut for nearly 50 years.

A train entering Christ's Hospital station

Retired police officer Paul said the reopening will make the path into ‘a completely off road safe route’. He said he started the campaign in early 1999 when he was still a serving officer with the permission of Chief Constable Paul Whitehouse.

The celebration will be held on the disused platform at Christ’s Hospital station at 12.45pm on Friday, April 24. The Christ’s Hospital school band will be in attendance, as well as Biff Manvill – a steam engine fireman on the last day of regular service for the railway – June 12 1965. Paul added that he started the campaign to return the last original section of track bed, a mile in length, to a ‘safe green corridor for public use’ in April 1999.