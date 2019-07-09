Missing Haywards Heath woman found dead at nature reserve

A body found at a nature reserve near Crowborough has been confirmed as missing Haywards Heath woman Amy Barnbrook.

The 34-year-old had been missing from her home in Haywards Heath since June 26.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A body found at Eridge Rocks nature reserve, north east of Crowborough, on Saturday (July 6), has sadly been identified as that of Amy Barnbrook, 34, who had been missing from her home in Haywards Heath since June 26.

“Her car was found parked nearby.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroners officer is continuing enquiries.”

A police appeal for public help in finding Amy had been issued on July 4.

The Sussex Police spokesman added: “Police and family thank everyone who helped in the search, and particularly members of the volunteer Sussex Search and Rescue team (SUSSAR).”