Missing Crawley teenager hasn't been seen for weeks - Dial 999 if you see him

Surrey Police is 'appealing for the public’s help' to find Paul Stevens, who has been missing since Wednesday, June 9.

"Paul sometimes goes by the name Kai Stevens and is described as white with light brown hair," a police spokesperson said.

"Paul is from Crawley and has links to the Redhill and Reigate area.

Paul is from Crawley and has links to the Redhill and Reigate area. Photo: Surrey Police

"He has had a limited amount of contact with people he knows and we are very concerned for his welfare."

If you see Paul, you are asked to contact police immediately by calling 999.

If you have any other information which could help, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/45210066099 via; webchat at surrey.police.uk, online or by calling 101.