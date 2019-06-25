Missing Chichester veteran found safe

A missing Chichester veteran has been found safe after appeals from Sussex Police and charity All Call Signs last night (Tuesday).

Police said ex-military Ralph Baker left his home in Runcton yesterday (June 25) and hadn’t returned home by 6pm when his disappearance was reported.

In a post on social media, veteran charity All Call Signs said there were 'very serious concerns'.

Providing an update this morning (Wednesday), a Sussex Police spokesman said: "Missing Ralph Baker from near Chichester has been found. He was found shortly after 6am on Wednesday (June 26)."

A post on Facebook by All Call Signs read: "Thank you to everyone who helped by sharing or forming ground search teams. A massive well done to police and existing search assets who led a comprehensive and successful recovery. We wish Ralph the best."