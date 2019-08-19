Miss Brighton GB finalist from Shoreham Beach goes to great heights to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society

A Miss Brighton GB finalist from Shoreham Beach is going to great heights to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

Christina Loizou, 23, will be climbing over the roof of The 02 in London at the end of the month and has already raised £600.

Miss Brighton GB finalist Christina Loizou was crowned Miss Portsmouth GB last year

She has also organised an online raffle to win one of her pageant dresses, worth more than £300, and will be hosting a charity music night in Hove on Sunday.

Christina, of The Quay, Emerald Quay, is one of 12 women in the finals of Miss Brighton GB, a live qualifying heat for Miss Great Britain.

She said: “During the process to the final, I will be raising money for Alzheimer’s Society, which is a charity I am very passionate about. “

Christina, who works as a receptionist at Crosby & Woods Solicitors, has been doing pageants for four years and was crowned Miss Portsmouth GB 2018.

She said: “People think pageants are a bunch of girls walking around thinking they are beautiful when really it’s an opportunity for a girl or boy to find themselves and to have the platform to do amazing work within charities and elsewhere. And I want to carry this positive message on.

“I want girls and boys to never ever be put down, I want them to never let anyone or anything break them, this is one my goals. You can be yourself fully in pageants and no one would ever judge you.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christina-loizou1 to support Christina’s fundraising campaign.

Her A Night of Music concert will be at Libation in Hove on Sunday, August 25, from 4pm to 10pm.

Other Miss Brighton GB finalists include Saxona Woolgar from Worthing.

The live final takes place on Sunday, September 8, at 7pm at the Mercure Hotel in Brighton.