Miss Brighton GB finalist from Lancing hopes for best year yet, raising money for Alzheimer’s Society

A Lancing woman competing in the Miss Brighton GB final has spoken of her passion for charity work.

Saxona Woolgar, 22, of Crabtree Lane, has so far raised more than £440 for Alzheimer’s Society by hosting an open mic afternoon.

Saxona Woolgar hosting an open mic afternoon at The Crabtree Inn in Lancing

The charity was chosen by the pageant organisers and all 12 finalists are doing their best to raise money and awareness.

Saxona said: “This charity means a lot to me personally, as I know many people who have been affected by this heartbreaking disease.

“Being able to raise money for such an important charity has been so eye-opening, I can’t wait to do more events in the future.

“Alzheimer’s Society was the chosen charity by the Miss Brighton organisation team as dementia has affected their loved ones and they wanted to raise as much awareness as possible.

“This year, all 12 finalists have put so much effort into creating fundraiser events and I think this will be the best year ever for the amount of money raised.”

Saxona hosted live music at The Crabtree Inn featuring local musicians, plus a raffle and cake sale.

She said: “Fundraising and charity work mean so much to me and this is the main reason why I entered Miss Brighton 2019.

“To represent the city would be such an honour, as you have a bigger platform to show your support and raise awareness for all local charities.

“Some people believe pageants are all about what you look like but this has all changed. Miss Brighton encourages you to express yourself and be whoever you want to be.”

The live final takes place on Sunday, September 8, at the Mercure Hotel in Brighton. For tickets, email missbrightongb@hotmail.com.