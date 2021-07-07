An appeal to teachers and parents was put out on Facebook by Mini First Aid, which appeared on Dragons’ Den on June 24 and bagged a £50,000 investment.

Savlon had previously agreed to sponsor 100 workshops as part of its First Aid for Life campaign and Eastbrook Primary Academy was one of the lucky winners.

Julia Sherlock, headteacher, said: “We are thrilled to have been offered this opportunity and so thankful to all the individuals who put our school forward for a nomination.

Eastbrook Primary Academy pupils were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks and bleeding, how to carry out CPR and how to deal with choking

“The session was so carefully thought out, insightful and informative and it was great for the children to engage in an experience like this outside of their usual classroom activities.”

The company provides first aid training for early years pupils through a workshop that teaches children key life skills, including what happens to their bodies if they are hurt and how they would be treated by a grown up, and understanding the basic first aid knowledge required for a first aid emergency.

Mrs Sherlock added: “It was lovely to see the children’s confidence and skills building throughout the session and it has left them with a great sense of independence and reassurance that they know how to act in a first aid emergency.”

A group of 60 Eastbrook pupils were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks and bleeding, how to carry out CPR and how to deal with choking. They were each awarded a certificate at the end and given a first aid booklet to take home.

Eastbrook Primary Academy pupils were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks and bleeding, how to carry out CPR and how to deal with choking

Jen Fisher, who runs the Mini First Aid classes in Brighton, said: “It was great spending time with the children and teachers at Eastbrook Primary Academy. As first aid is such a vital life lesson, it’s always such a rewarding experience being able to share your knowledge with children of a young age, providing them with skills that they not only use throughout their childhood but later in life, too.”

Founded in 2014 by mum-of-six Kate Ball, Mini First Aid was a response to a lack of early years focused and child-friendly first aid courses available to young parents and children.

Kelly Aunty, brand manager at Savlon, said: “As Savlon is considered a first aid kit essential, our partnership with Mini First Aid goes hand in hand.

“We are proud to have been able to play a part in providing the local children of Eastbrook Primary Academy with these fantastic life lessons and it’s great to hear the children and teachers shared such as positive experience with the Little First Aider Academy.”

Eastbrook Primary Academy pupils were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks and bleeding, how to carry out CPR and how to deal with choking