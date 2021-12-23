A Midhurst resident has made a generous donation of over 600 daffodil bulbs to Midhurst Town Council (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) SUS-211223-121015001

Rupert Sleight, the manager of Squire’s Garden Centre in Chertsey, made the donation and Midhurst Town Council gifted them to worthwhile causes.

These were split between the South Pond Group, a voluntary organisation that maintains the South Pond, Midhurst Parish Church to be planted in the church yard, and to Midhurst MIND, who are launching a Gardening Club for their service users in January.

A spokesperson for Midhurst MIND said: “We are very grateful for the daffodil bulbs as it means we have a starter project when we launch our Gardening Club in January.