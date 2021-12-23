Midhurst resident donates over 600 daffodil bulbs to council
A Midhurst resident has made a generous donation of over 600 daffodil bulbs to Midhurst Town Council for use in the community.
Rupert Sleight, the manager of Squire’s Garden Centre in Chertsey, made the donation and Midhurst Town Council gifted them to worthwhile causes.
These were split between the South Pond Group, a voluntary organisation that maintains the South Pond, Midhurst Parish Church to be planted in the church yard, and to Midhurst MIND, who are launching a Gardening Club for their service users in January.
A spokesperson for Midhurst MIND said: “We are very grateful for the daffodil bulbs as it means we have a starter project when we launch our Gardening Club in January.
“Gardening and being outside is brilliant for mental health and we plan to have this club as an ongoing project for years to come.”