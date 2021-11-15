Midhurst and Petworth’s Remembrance Sunday Service 2021: In Pictures

In Petworth there was an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial at 10.45am with the laying of a limited number of wreaths.

There was also a traditional church parade, lead by the Petworth Town Band, which left the RBL Club at 2.30pm to march to St Mary’s where there was a Remembrance Service at 3pm, which was followed immediately by an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, with the laying of wreaths.

In Midhurst, town dignitaries and those wishing to pay their respects met at the cenotaph in Church Hill.

A minutes silence was then held at the Midhurst Parish Church at 11am for the Remembrance Sunday Service.

