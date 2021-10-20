Mid Sussex Scout leader awarded by High Sheriff for his service

Rodney Jackson was presented with the Silver Acorn by High Sheriff Neil Hart at a recent West Sussex County Scout Awards Ceremony at the Chichester Park Hotel.

The Silver Acorn is awarded by the Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, on behalf of the Scout Association for distinguished service to Scouting over many years – of which Rodney has been a part of for over 50 years.

In response to winning the award, he said: “I was pleased and honoured that my long service to the Scout movement was recognised by the award of the Silver Acorn.”

Scouts awarded by high Sheriff

Since 1995, Rodney has been with the 1st Hurstpierpoint Scout Group, first as an assistant leader and then in 2002 as group Scout leader.

In this role he has overseen the running of the group consisting of two Beaver colonies, two Cub packs and two Scout troops and during this time, the group grew with more children and leaders.

The Scout HQ, in Brown Twins Road, has been extended in this period, providing a bouldering wall, indoor activity area, air rifle range and equipment storage as well as an enlarged paved patio area for outdoor activities.

Rodney has not only been committed to growing the Sussex Scouts, but he has taught and encouraged many young Scouts, mentored new leaders and guided the group over the years.

After more than 50 years of service, Rodney retired as group Scout leader in July this year.

He said: “I intend to help the local Scout group on an occasional basis wherever I can.

“I will be continuing at the Mid-Sussex district level as a training advisor helping leaders complete their training.”

Rodney said that his involvement with the Scouts has been immensely satisfying, seeing children having fun, learning life skills, gaining in self-confidence and appreciating the outdoors.