Mid Sussex residents raise funds for Children in Need appeal

Community groups across the area came together on Friday (November 15) to raise funds for this year’s BBC Children in Need appeal.

Children from the Hassocks Let’s Dance! group held their 31st Sponsored Tap Sessions in support of the annual appeal.

The older Let's Dance group get in on the fun

On Friday afternoon, pupils aged from three years old wore fancy dress and tapped along to raise funds, while older pupils and adults got moving to the music in the evening.

The group raised a total of £1,668 and thanked everyone who got involved.

Parents and toddlers at Whoosh Learning’s Messy Play groups also joined in with the fundraising fun.

The Haywards Heath group, which meets on Mondays, and the Cuckfield group, which meets on Fridays, held Pudsey Bear themed sessions last week.

The Let's Dance! youngsters

The Messy Play groups also held a cake sale alongside the activities, raising £55 for the Children in Need appeal.

Young dancers from babyballet Haywards Heath, Shoreham, Brighton, and Hove took part in fundraising activities from Monday to Friday last week.

Pupils aged from six months to four attended their dance classes in their favourite pyjamas, raising money for the Children in Need Appeal. The children, along with their parents and teachers, raised £329.66. This went towards the nationwide babyballet total of £10,543.91.