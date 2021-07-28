Mid Sussex Play Days to go on tour - here’s when and where

As organising large scale events has been difficult this year, the team will be holding smaller but more frequent events with a mix of arts and crafts, games, circus skills and music.

Local groups and organisations will be joining in the fun which may include a six-hole golf course, coaching in basketball, cricket, tennis and rugby, a chance to get fit with Pop Steps and street dance, puppet visits and more.

“The long-awaited summer has arrived, but we are returning cautiously and with some adjustment to our popular summer events programme,” said councillor Norman Webster, Mid Sussex District Council’s cabinet member for community.

“We have arranged some smaller events in communities and our Skatefest events will also make a welcome return. It will be great to see everyone enjoying themselves in a safe and responsible way.”

Play Days on Tour will take place from 1pm-3pm at the following locations: Court Bushes, Hurstpierpoint, on Tuesday, August 3; Worlds End Rec, Burgess Hill, on Thursday, August 5; Bentswood, Haywards Heath on Wednesday, August 11; Ashenground Community Centre, Haywards Heath, on Thursday, August 12; Whiteman’s Green, Cuckfield, on Tuesday, August 17; Ardingly Rec, Ardingly, on Thursday, August 19; Rec by The Haven Centre, Crawley Down, on Wednesday, Aigust 25 and John Pears Field, Ashurst Wood, on Thursday, August 26.

The Skatefest events, with DJ-ing and mixing, t-shirt design workshops and bike maintenance against a background of BMX and skateboard skills, will take place at St John’s Park, Burgess Hill, on Thursday, July 29; Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, on Wednesday, August 18; and King George’s Field, East Grinstead, on Tuesday, August 24.