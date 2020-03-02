Memorial service will celebrate the life of "Mr Chichester"

A memorial service will celebrate the life and career of one of Chichester’s finest journalists and best-loved characters.

Peter Homer, who died earlier this year at the age of 77, was the public face of the Chichester Observer for thousands of people for more than 40 years.

For many, he was simply “Mr Chichester” – a man known for his professionalism, calmness and kindness.

Tributes to Peter

Peter’s family confirmed everyone would be welcome to attend the memorial service, which will be held at St Mary’s Church, Lavant, at 2pm on Thursday, April 2.

Peter was born in the West Midlands in 1942 and would have been 78 in April. He is survived by his wife Jennifer and children Tom, Jack and Lucy.

Jack said: “I would like to express the family’s thanks for the many tributes paid to Peter by friends, colleagues and members of Chichester’s political, business and community life. That he will be almost as missed around the streets of Chichester as among his immediate family is itself a fitting tribute to his life and character.”

Peter’s passing prompted widespread tributes, lauding him as the consummate journalist, scrupulously fair and respected and liked by all.

Peter began with the Observer in March 1966 and stepped down as chief reporter and news editor in 2007. He continued to cover local government issues for the paper for the next few years and also wrote a widely-read wine column.