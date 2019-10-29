Memorial garden opened at St Paul’s in Worthing

A memorial garden has been created by Superstar Arts at St Paul’s Centre in Worthing and a bench placed to commemorate two former members.

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe cut the ribbon to officially open the garden this afternoon, supported by Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman.

Guests at the opening of the Superstar Arts garden and bench, dedicated to the memory of Andrew Carpenter and Martin Dickinson. Photo by Derek Martin DM19105612a

The bench, made by the Aldingbourne Trust, is curved, so it is shaped like a hug. Engraved messages from the families and the charity’s art and community group pay tribute to Andrew Carpenter and Martin Dickinson.

Jo Telling, who founded Superstar Arts with Jo Sullivan in 2013, said: “We wanted to make this garden very special so we could remember both Andrew and Martin. I hope it brings some positive memories and going forward, to remember them for the amazing people that they were.”

On the wall is a painted tree of memories, created by the members who miss both Andrew and Martin so much.

Fi Butcher, one of the Superstar Arts instructors, said: “It is a very personal tree filled with personal memories, based on an African design.”

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe cuts the ribbon with Jo Telling, co-founder of Superstar Arts and town crier Bob Smytherman. Photo by Derek Martin DM19105600a

Andrew died on October 31, 2016, aged 27 and Martin died on October 29 last year, two days after his 31st birthday.

Friend Cloe, who has two types of epilepsy, said: “The bench is amazing for us. Andrew and Martin were the best people for Superstar Arts. Martin was a fantastic artist.”

Superstar Arts has been working with the mayor on designs for her official Christmas cards.