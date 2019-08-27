Meet the new minister for Southwick Methodist Church

Southwick Methodist Church is to welcome the Rev Dr Frank Okai-Sam as the new minister – and he is looking forward to introducing members to his delicious Ghanaian dishes.

Mr Okai-Sam will be working in the West Sussex (Coast and Downs) circuit, with specific responsibility for Southwick and Storrington.

The Rev Dr Frank Okai-Sam is the new minister for Southwick Methodist Church

Originally from Ghana, Mr Okai-Sam trained in the UK for the ministry and has worked in the Doncaster circuit since 2008.

He said: “Coming to the UK was an opportunity to explore more aspects of my life and commit myself the more to serve God. However, I gained a lot of confidence and skills to preach when I became a member of the leadership of the local churches in Ghana and the UK.

“I have also served as a local preacher, class leader, church steward and circuit steward, among others.”

He describes himself as a good conversationalist and says he is ‘happy to stop and chat at any time and place’.

He loves football and walking but says the Downs may be quite a challenge initially. His other passion is food and he is loves to cook dishes from his birth country.

Mr Okai-Sam and his wife Patience have two adult children, Agnes and Frank. They will be officially welcomed to the circuit at Trinity Methodist Church, Storrington, on Tuesday at 7pm. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.