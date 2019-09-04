Meet the firefighters at Billingshurst Fire Station open day

Billingshurst Fire Station will be holding an open day to offer advice on fire safety and information about joining the fire service.

After a busy few months of planning, the event will take place on Saturday September 14 from 10am–4pm and will have entertainments for all the family.

There will be a barbecue, chip pan fire display (demo’s will take place three or four times throughout the day), a road traffic collision demonstration, ladder drills, breathing apparatus drills, fire service special vehicles. face painting, teas, coffee and cakes, and more.

Dan Game said: “We hope to see as many of you as possible. This is great chance to come and meet the firefighters that serve your community and see what we get up to.

“We will be offering plenty of fire safety advice, plus, if you are thinking of joining the Fire Service, we can talk to you about the joining process.

“Fingers crossed the weather is on our side for the day. Please spread the word to all your families and friends, and we look forward to seeing you.”

The event will be in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity which will also be in attendance.

