'Mazz had a huge heart and would give to anyone in need' - Family hope to raise £9,000 to give mum the send off she deserves

Mazz Porter nearly lost her life in a tragic accident when she broke her neck and was left paralysed early in the year. She was able to come home from hospital after nine months she and was happy to be around the people she loved.

But just five weeks later she suddenly died due to circumstances unrelated to her spinal injury.

Lucie, Samantha, Mazz, Kimberlee and Gen Porter

Mazz, who lived in Brentford, has four daughters - Gen, Lucie, Samantha and Kimberlee - and stayed with Gen in Northgate, Crawley a lot.

And Gen's girlfriend Chloe Russell set up the GoFundMe page to raise £9,000 to help give her the send off she deserves,

Chloe said: "I wanted to set up the page as I am the girlfriend to Mazz’s eldest daughter Gen and get and her sisters had an awful year last year.

"Mazz had her accident in February and then in June they lost an uncle and aunt and a close friend.. only to lose their mum in January, they’ve had a rough year and I wanted to help."

On the GoFundMe page, Chloe said: "We would like to help Mazz’s girls give her the send off she deserves, to take the financial burden off them so they can deal with their grief and giving her a memorable funeral, after fighting so hard to be home with her family the past year she most definitely deserves that.

"Mazz overcame all the odds to get home to them and after nine months she was home and happy to be around the people she loved. Only to be suddenly taken from them 5 weeks later by circumstances unrelated to her spinal injury.

"Mazz had a huge heart and would give to anyone in need, even if meant she was left short.

"She was there for anyone that needed her and would see no one go with out.

"Let’s pay her kindness forward and give what we can to help her girls give her the funeral she deserves."