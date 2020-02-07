Mayor of Crawley meets Chagos Islands Football Team ahead of major tournament

The mayor of Crawley attended the kit launch of the Chagos Islands Football Team ahead of its trip to compete in the CONIFA World Cup.

And councillor Raj Sharma attended the kit launch for the team in Crawley, wished the players well and urged them to "bring home the cup."

The Confederation of Independent Football Associatons will hold the 2020 tournament in Skopje in the Republic of North Macedonia. It is an international tournament for states, regions and stateless communities who are unaffiliated with FIFA.

The team has been drawn in Group A of the tournament along with the Parishes of Jersey, Panjab and Kurdistan.

The tournament runs from May 31 to June 7.