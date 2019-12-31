Martial arts school donates food to Worthing Soup Kitchen and Turning Tides

Martial arts students supporting homeless people this Christmas by collectiong food for Worthing Soup Kitchen and the charity Turning Tides.

The Matt Fiddes Martial Arts classes run by instructor Matt Leyh in Worthing, Broadwater, Goring, Lancing and Southwick wanted to support vulnerable people in the community this Christmas.

Food collected at the Matt Fiddes Martial Arts classes run by instructor Matt Leyh

Lucie Dumbleton, adult trainee instructor, said: “Matt and I decided to do our annual charity event for St Matthew’s Church, who collect food for Worthing Soup Kitchen and also Turning Tides.

“We chose St Matthew’s because it’s the location of the Worthing martial arts class.

“We asked students and parents to bring in food items for the collection. We were amazed at how supportive and involved all the students and families got.

“It was very rewarding being able to donate this amount at Christmas, which we knew would help the community at what can be such a vulnerable time for those in need.”