Maria holds her last charity Christmas dinner dance in Crawley after 20 years

The organiser of a charity Christmas dinner dance has stepped down after 20 years.

Maria Hains ran her last dance at the The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Crawley raising £3,000 in aid of Cancer Research UK and The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals.

The evening was well attended with special guests including Henry Smith MP, Janet Lane, Chris Oxlade, the MC, Usama Suleiman, associate specialist surgeon at Horsham Hospital and Adrian Ball, consultant surgeon at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital.

Having organised this annual fundraising event for the last 20 years, Maria said this was her last one and she would like to thank all those who have supported her and helped in various ways over the years.

She gave thanks to the consultants, specialists, nurses, her family, friends and colleagues and guests. She also thanked Janet Lane who helped organise the event and had travelled from Norfolk, Chris Oxlade MC, Sue Casemore for the hampers, those who donated prizes for the auction and raffle, all the entertainers including Maybe Gold, Debbie and the belly dancers and the Crowne Plaza for hosting the event.