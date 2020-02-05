Managing director abseils down Arundel Castle for children’s charity

A Pulborough insurance broker has raised more than £5,000 for Sussex charities through a sponsored abseil and donating a percentage of the business’ increases.

Andrew Leach, managing director of SJA Health Insurance, took part in a ‘daunting’ 180ft abseil down Arundel Castle.

The sponsored event raised £4,352 for Chestnut Tree House, which supports children with life-limiting illnesses.

Andrew Leach said: “The abseil was a superb fundraising event. Chestnut Tree House means a lot to my company and the communities across Sussex.

“We exceeded our fundraising target so our team couldn’t be any happier.

“It was a daunting drop when I stood on the edge at 180ft tower but the good news is I made it safely to the bottom and it was definitely worth it for such a great charity.”

The children’s hospice offers support for the whole family, including psychological and bereavement support, end of life care, short break care and sibling support.

The money raised will fund hospice costs for more than 15 hours, a vital contribution to a charity that relies heavily on donations, with less than 6p in every pound funded by the government.

SJA Health Insurance also donated more than £1,000 from a percentage of increases in the business to Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

The air ambulance provides emergency medical care by helicopter for those in or travelling through the area, often treating people in life-threatening conditions.