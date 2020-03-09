Man ‘seriously injured’ in Crawley stabbing

A man was stabbed during an early-morning attack by a gang of five men in Crawley on Saturday.

Police say that the 26-year-old man suffered ‘serious but not life-threatening injuries’ during the gang attack in the Kingley Road underpass, Bewbush, at around 1.49am.

Police

A police spokesman said: “During the assault, the victim’s mobile phone and wallet were stolen and he suffered a number of stab wounds.

“He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and has since been discharged.

“Some of his belongings were later found in nearby Jewel Walk.

“Police investigating the matter have conducted house-to-house enquiries and officers are carrying out increased visible patrols in the area.

“Any witnesses or anyone who may have any further information about the incident is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 120 of 07/03.

“Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”