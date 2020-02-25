Man arrested in Pulborough after stolen car crashes following theft

Police arrested a man in Pulborough on Sunday morning following a crash involving a stolen car.

Police say the crash followed an incident in Nutbourne Common in which a wallet was stolen from a parked vehicle while the owner was washing the motor.

Sussex Police say that the wallet was snatched when the car owner momentarily popped back inside his house.

A spokesman said: “The suspect ran away and got into a stolen car, before colliding with another vehicle and fleeing the area on foot.”

A 46-year-old man from Bognor Regis was later charged with burglary and theft, theft from a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.