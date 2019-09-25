Major supermarket chain speaks out over plans for new Horsham store

A national supermarket chain has spoken out over its plans to open a new store in Horsham town centre.

Tesco says it is proposing to open a Tesco Express on the site of Horsham’s former post office in the Carfax.

An application has been submitted to Horsham District Council seeking approval for a licence to sell alcohol between 6am and 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are hoping to open a new Tesco Express in Horsham and have submitted a licensing application for the store.

“We will be sure to keep the local community updated as our plans progress.”

The former post office building has been empty since the post office moved into premises within WH Smith in Swan Walk shopping centre in March 2017.