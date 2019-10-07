Major new success for award-winning Sussex flower arranger

Award-winning flower arranger Gaenor Circus has notched up another major success.

Gaenor, from West Chiltington, has qualified as an area judge with the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies.

Gaenor - who scooped a gold medal for a floral arrangement at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show - gained her judge status after undertaking a rigorous exam consisting of a number of separate papers including plant identification, oral judging and written judging following an exhaustive year of training.

“It is quite intensive, there’s a lot to learn,” said Gaenor, who is now able to judge exhibits at agricultural and horticultural shows as well as at NAFAS flower clubs and shows.

“I have my first show at Lancing Flower Club at Christmas time,” she added. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Gaenor, a member of Warnham Flower Club and New Visions Flower Club, won a gold medal at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show this year for a floral arrangement celebrating Art Nouveau.

It was her third award at Chelsea having previously won silver and silver-gilt medals for her work.