This is the scene at a major petrol station on the edge of Horsham which has been demolished to make way for a new garage.

The Shell station off the A24 at Hop Oast is to be re-vamped.

A spokeswoman for Shell said: “We can confirm that Shell Hop Oast is closed for redevelopment.

“We are always looking to improve our service stations to provide our customers with the best quality of service and offering.”

She said the redevelopment would be completed ‘before the end of the year.’