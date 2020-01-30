Major Horsham event reveals new venue for 2020

A major Horsham event has revealed it will be moving venue this year.

Enchanted Horsham announced on Facebook it will relocate to Leonardslee Gardens for 2020.

DM1875459a.jpg Horsham Enchanted Garden. Laura 9 left and Anna 5. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180730-002045008

The event, which has previously been held in Horsham Park, has also rebranded as Enchanted Leonardslee.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “We have a magical new venue for 2020 at Leonardslee Gardens near Horsham which features an Enchanted Trail through the woods and lakes alongside roaming deer, wallabies and peacocks!”

More details will be released later but early bird tickets are on sale now, he added.

